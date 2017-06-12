Convicted killer of Dallas woman in 1999 gets execution date

64-year-old William Rayford (Photo: TDCJ)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) -- A Dallas man on death row for the slaying of his ex-girlfriend more than 17 years ago has received an execution date for early next year.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jason Clark says the agency has received court documents setting 64-year-old William Rayford for lethal injection Jan. 30.

Rayford had been on parole after serving eight years of a 23-year sentence for the slaying of his estranged wife when he was arrested for the November 1999 killing of his ex-girlfriend, Carol Lynn Thomas Hall. The 44-year-old Hall was beaten, stabbed and strangled at her Dallas home. Her body then was dumped in a creek.

Hall's 11-year-old son also was beaten and stabbed as he tried to stop the attack but survived and testified against Rayford.

