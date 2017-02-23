Controversial poison may be solution to feral hog problem

State officials say there are active feral hogs in 230 of the state’s 254 counties. (Photo: KHOU)

The mascot at Burchett Elementary in Spring might as well be a feral hog these days.

“We’ve seen hogs in the morning, we see them in the evening,” said parent Lesli Garrett. “We see what they’ve left behind.”

Parents point to the torn up turf all over the campus.

“At this point, some of the parents are concerned about the safety of students,” Garrett said.

Spring ISD says getting a handle on the hog problem is a priority. District officials released the following statement:

"The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority. The district’s Operations team is in contact with the Texas Game Warden and is working with experts from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to find a long-term solution.

"Although, the hogs are primarily nocturnal and no one has been harmed, they have, on occasion, caused significant damage to our school grounds. We are constantly monitoring and inspecting the campus, including the fenced in playground, to ensure that it is secure at all times."

There’s an even bigger concern across Texas.

State officials say there are active feral hogs in 230 of the state’s 254 counties. They cause some $50 million in property damages every year.

This week, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller OK'd a new hog lure laced with a pesticide called Warfarin that acts much like rat poison.

He said prepare for a “hog apocalypse.”

"By making this a limited use pesticide, we are taking every step possible to ensure this toxicant is used properly and efficiently," Miller said in a statement.

Many hunters and others are worried about the possible impact on the ecosystem. Australia reportedly stopped using the poison because it was deemed “inhumane.”

“I’m more concerned about a 5-year-old being mauled on a playground by a mama pig,” Garrett said. “You know, I’m more concerned about staff members being chased by a very large hog.”

No matter the method, parents just want hogs permanently expelled.

State officials claim the poison will be administered via feeders only hogs can get into it and not pets or other animals.

Meanwhile, more than 3,000 people have signed a petition opposing it.

