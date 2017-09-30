Controversial bathroom sign challenges Judson ISD's dress code

Controversial Judson sign (Photo: Porter, Emily)

SAN ANTONIO - Judson Independent School District responded Friday after a student posted a sign in a Judson High School bathroom criticizing the district’s dress code.

The sign was posted on Twitter Wednesday and quickly went viral. It reads: “When you interupt (sic) a girl’s school day to force her to change clothes, or send her home because her shorts are too short or her bra straps are visible, you are telling her that making sure boys have a ‘DISTRACTION FREE’ learning enivornment (sic) is more inportant (sic) than her education.”

The sign goes on to say, “Instead of shaming girls for their body teach boys that girls are not sexual objects.”

Friday, Judson ISD spokesman Steve Linscomb released this statement addressing the sign:

“Judson ISD has a student dress code that parents and students read and sign at the beginning of the school year, so those guidelines are of no surprise. Both girls and boys are held equally to this standard as is appropriate. The way to handle issues of disagreement like this are personal conversations with counselors or the principal where understandings can be reached.”

