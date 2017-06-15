Community offering help after teen brawl with police goes viral

SAN ANTONIO - A late-night brawl between teens and police is caught on camera. It happened at an east-side middle school on Tuesday night and ended with five kids in handcuffs.

The minister who witnessed and recorded the incident says that he’s leading an effort to save lives and stop this kind of confrontation.

Reverend Royce Sullivan says that he is a watchman on a wall, a servant leader called to do something before someone gets hurt. He says that it’s tragic that teens looking for a place to play are now facing charges.

It was a situation that could’ve ended very badly. School district police checking out a call for suspicious people around 10 p.m. Tuesday found a group of 30 to 40 teens trespassing on the grounds of Davis Middle School.

When they asked the kids for their names, things turned chaotic.

Rev. Sullivan says that the police response was measured, even after one officer was punched by one of the young men.

“The young people that were quiet have been sent home, but those that jumped in to fight, jumped on the back of police, swung at police or anything like that, [the police] did what they had to do,” Rev. Sullivan said. “They were threatened to be Tazed, and they charged a police officer, one of them. Nobody got Tazed.”

Sullivan shared the event on Facebook Live and since the post went up, many have reached out to ask what they can do to provide the young people, and others in the area, with safe and healthy activities so that confrontations like this one won’t escalate to deadly violence in the future.

Rev. Sullivan is directing those that want to help to his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, SAISD wants students to know about summer programs available to students:

Sam Houston High School, across the street from David Middle School, offers strength and conditioning training in the gym from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and an open gym for basketball until noon. There is also league play on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

© 2017 KENS-TV