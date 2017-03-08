Community mourns Texas A&M-San Antonio student killed in double shooting

There’s been an outpouring of support for a 26-year-old woman killed after police say someone knocked on her door and opened fire on her and her brother.

The San Antonio Police Department is calling the incident an ambush-style shooting. It happened Monday night on the 4300 block of Sun Vista Lane. The shooting left 26-year-old Joyce Medina dead. Her brother, 23, is still recovering in the hospital.

Witnesses reported seeing a red dodge pickup truck leaving the scene, but there are no descriptions of a possible suspect.

Medina was finishing up her bachelor's degree at Texas A&M-San Antonio. She had plans to be a teacher.

The university released a statement on Tuesday:

"The university community is devastated by this tragic event, and our thoughts and prayers are with Joyce's family as they mourn her death and pray for her brother's recovery."

A GoFundMe page for Joyce's Memorial Fund has been set up to assist her family with medical and funeral expenses.