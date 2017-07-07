Comal County sheriff remembers officer killed by suspected drunk driver

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas -- The Comal County sheriff is remembering one of his own who died in a tragic incident. Cynthia Young was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Marble Falls the night of July 4.

Young worked as a corrections officer in New Braunfels at the Comal County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Mark Reynolds said that Young had an impact on almost every one she worked with at the Comal County Jail, but will probably be best remembered for her smile.

Young was walking back to her family's car in Marble Falls after a fireworks show when, police say, Thomas Pfeifer Jr. ran a stop sign and hit her.

Young later died at an Austin hospital.

Investigators say that Pfeifer left the scene but eventually turned himself in. Pfeifer was booked into the Burnet County Jail on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death. It's unclear if more charges are expected.

Burnet County Jail officials say that Pfeifer posted bond on Wednesday and was released.

KENS 5 has learned that the 33-year-old has an extensive arrest record, including a previous charge for racing.

Back in New Braunfels, at the jail where Young worked since 2009, colleagues do what they can to move forward.

"Law enforcement, it's a tight knit group. Everybody talks about that thin blue line, and to lose one of your own is very difficult," Sheriff Reynolds said.

He added that Young may be gone, but she won't be forgotten.

"Cindy was part of this family and always will be."

