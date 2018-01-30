Colin County flu deaths rise to 10

(Photo: iStock / designer491, designer491)

Collin County health officials have reported three more flu-related deaths bringing the total to 10 this 2017-2018 flu season.

Across North Texas, health officials have reported a total of 85 deaths related to the illness as of Monday.

- Dallas: 49

- Tarrant: 21

- Collin: 10

- Denton: 5

The country is in the coast-to-coast grips of a severe flu season, on track to be as bad as the outbreak that caused an estimated 56,000 deaths in 2014-2015, federal health officials said Friday.

The flu remains widespread in 49 states, and reports of flu-like illnesses continued to rise through the third week of January, according to an update released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It has been a tough flu season,” and may be only half over, said Dan Jernigan, director of the CDC’s influenza division.

While the CDC gets reports of flu deaths among children — up to 37 now — the biggest flu impact has been on people over age 65, followed by those ages 50-64, Jernigan said.

Jernigan and CDC director Brenda Fitzgerald repeated calls for people to protect themselves and others by getting the flu vaccine, staying home when they are sick and washing their hands.

© 2018 WFAA-TV