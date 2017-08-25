Coast Guard rescues 12 near Port Mansfield

A Coast Guard helicotper arrives to rescue 12 people aboard a vessel taking on water near Port Mansfield on Friday. (Photo: Coast Guard)

HOUSTON – Twelve people were rescued off a ship taking on water near Port Mansfield on Friday.

A call to the Coast Guard came in at 3:40 a.m. Friday. Rescue crews used a helicopter to air lift members aboard, and all were off the ship by 2:06 p.m. All 12 people are in stable condition with no injuries.

“The Coast Guard was relieved to rescue these 12 people before Hurricane Harvey impacted the rescue efforts, making a bad situation worse,” said Capt. Tony Hahn, commander, Sector Corpus Christi.

