Coast Guard rescues 12 near Port Mansfield

HOUSTON – Twelve people were rescued off a ship taking on water near Port Mansfield on Friday.
A call to the Coast Guard came in at 3:40 a.m. Friday. Rescue crews used a helicopter to air lift members aboard, and all were off the ship by 2:06 p.m. All 12 people are in stable condition with no injuries.
“The Coast Guard was relieved to rescue these 12 people before Hurricane Harvey impacted the rescue efforts, making a bad situation worse,” said Capt. Tony Hahn, commander, Sector Corpus Christi.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs