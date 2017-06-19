Coast Guard: 1 man dead, 1 stable after Corpus Christi 'incident'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi police reportedly recovered two men from the water near Indian Point Monday afternoon.

The United States Coast Guard said in a media release that witness reported seeing two people in the water around 3:45 p.m., saying they "appeared to be in distress."

Police began performing CPR on one man, who was unresponsive.

The Coast Guard said a crew arrived on scene around 4 p.m. to assist police and continue performing CPR.

The two men were transported to Christus Spohn Hospital. However, the Coast Guard said one of the men later died. The other is in stable condition.

The men were reportedly on a sailboat with two women before entering the water, and the Coast Guard said the incident is under investigation.

