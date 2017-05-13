Clients say adult daycare staff is retaliating against whistleblowers

SAN ANTONIO - Providing care for someone with special needs can be challenging for some. Families often count on professional services like adult care facilities to help.

However, there are concerns about the level of care being provided at one south-side center.

Clients at La Estrella Adult Daycare on South Flores say that the director is more concerned with keeping state regulators out than protecting people who need special attention.

James Hamilton said that he and fellow clients watched in horror as a woman with a walker collapsed after a man punched her in the face multiple times inside La Estrella Adult Day Care.

"She stayed in one spot for a minute and I thought that she was unconscious, but she started crawling away," Hamilton recalled.

Hamilton understands that staff can’t always prevent attacks like that, but it’s how they responded that, he says, made matters worse.

"As people started talking about it more, the staff was retaliating against clients," Hamilton explained.

Hamilton told KENS 5 that some clients were kicked out after state regulators were called.

"They’re trying to uncover whoever is calling state regulators," Hamilton said.

According to the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services, the facility met all state standards when it was last inspected in January 2016. But clients say that a lot has changed since that inspection.

"I would like them to hold everyone accountable and I want the retaliation to cease. I’m kind of fearing I will no longer be a client after this interview, but I want to make the public aware that this is going on," Hamilton said.

A spokesperson with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, which oversees centers like La Estrella, confirmed to KENS 5 that there is an ongoing investigation into the facility.

KENS 5 reached the daycare’s director on the phone, but she had no comment.

