Cleburne stepfather accused in 1-year-old's death

Eric Benjamin Traylor. Credit: Johnson County Jail

CLEBURNE, Texas -- A 1-year-old Cleburne girl who was in a coma over the weekend after suffering a head injury died Monday morning.

Her stepfather was arrested for allegedly causing the brain injury that her family says put her in a coma on Friday.

Police say Eric Benjamin Traylor was the only one taking care of 1-year-old Ava Garcia when she suffered “blunt force trauma” that caused a serious brain injury. Medical professionals described the injury as “non-accidental.”

Traylor was arrested when he refused to answer questions about the girl’s injury. He was booked into the Johnson County Jail on a felony charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. That charge will be upgraded to a capital murder charge, Johnson County officials told News 8.

Traylor was also being held on an aggravated assault charge.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by family members, the girl was determined to be brain dead after two days in a coma. She died at 11:47 a.m. Monday in a pediatric intensive care unit, records show.

"Against all odds both the parents wanted for their baby girl to continue to fight," the donation site page reads. "We were all hoping for the best but preparing for the worst until today. Because today the worst happen (sic). We need your help! Not only to help the family with expenses but also with prayer. Thank you."

