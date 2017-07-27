Officials: All 400 Ford police SUVs likely to be pulled from street

Austin police squad car.

City leaders confirmed to KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski that city officials are moving toward removing the entire fleet of 400 Ford sport utility vehicles used by the Austin Police Department from the street.

The move could come as early as Friday.

City officials were working late Wednesday evening to make sure APD will have enough vehicles for patrols, which could possibly include rentals.

This comes on the third day of testing by federal officials and Ford to determine the source of the issue with APD's vehicles.

More than 60 police interceptors have been reported to have poisonous carbon monoxide gas leaks in the past four months.

Mayor Steve Adler told Plohetski that he has been briefed on the plan.

"We have a serious problem and we have to do what it takes to make sure our police officers are not at risk," Adler said.

Neither Ford nor the city have claimed responsibility for the issue.

It's unclear when a federal investigation will be complete.

