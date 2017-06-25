Hot car deaths spark outrage, heartache

Cynthia Randolph, 25, was arrested on Friday after a month-long investigation discovered she kept her kids in a hot car on purpose to "teach a lesson," according to an arrest affidavit.

For the seventh time this year in Texas, a child has died in a hot car.

With temperatures hovering around 100 degrees, Kendra and Timothy Goodman say their three-year-old, Ke'Andre, snuck into an unlocked car outside of their Fort Worth house on Friday afternoon.

Cynthia Randolph, 25, was arrested on Friday after a month-long investigation discovered she kept her kids in a hot car on purpose to "teach a lesson," according to an arrest affidavit.

They found him about 45 minutes later, but paramedics couldn't revive the boy.

"God had a reason to call him home. It's the only thing I can think of. It's very painful," says dad Timothy.

The family has set up a makeshift vigil outside of their home. Friends and neighbors stopped by Sunday to offer comfort and support.

"He always put a smile on everyone's face," said Kendra, fighting back tears as she spoke about her son.

Fort Worth police are investigating, although the case appears accidental. Child Protective Services have removed some other kids living in the home, according to the Goodman's.

The's boy's death came on the same day that authorities in Parker County about 30 miles to the west revealed horrific details about the loss of two toddlers last month.

Cynthia Randolph, 25, was arrested on Friday after a month-long investigation discovered she kept her kids in a hot car on purpose to "teach a lesson," according to an arrest affidavit.

"In a case like this, one of the most difficult things you have is it pulls on everyone's heart strings. Our office, law enforcement, the community, and ultimately the jury," said Jeff Swain, Parker County's Assistant District Attorney.

Swain wouldn't discuss specifics of the case, but says his office plans to prosecute it vigorously when they get an indictment from a grand jury.

Randolph faces injury to a child charges.

"That's a first-degree felony. She's looking at up to life in prison. It's a very serious offense," said Swain, adding that while usually these types of cases are accidental, "This is seemingly a very different situation."

The affidavit also states Randolph admitted to investigators that after she left the kids in the car, she smoked marijuana, went to sleep, and only discovered the kids unresponsive two to three hours later.

She allegedly broke one of the windows to the car "...to make it look like an accident," the affidavit reads.

According to kidsandcars.org, Texas leads the nation in fatal hot car cases involving children. For more information on prevention, click here.

© 2017 WFAA-TV