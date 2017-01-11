Case of burned woman almost went cold prior to arrest

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas -- A murder that almost became a cold case because the victim's body was so badly damaged is solved as the victim’s boyfriend is arrested, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Lisa Carter's body was still on fire when it was found on August 17, 2015. A person driving by saw the burning remains on South W.W. White Road on the east side. The sheriff’s office says that her body was so badly burned, investigators had trouble using her fingerprints.

“We thought the victim might have been from out of state because leads were not really coming forward locally here,” said Rosanne Hughes, a BCSO spokeswoman. “Being able to identify her with DNA and an outside DNA lab really made a difference.”

It took almost a year and a half, but Hughes says that a partial fingerprint and DNA confirmed that the charred remains belonged to 47-year-old Lisa Carter. The investigation led authorities to Antonio Nunez Jr. The sheriff's office says that Nunez and Carter had an on-again, off-again relationship that lasted for several years and was sometimes violent.

Nunez was arrested on Tuesday. The 61-year-old is now charged with murder. As deputies walked him into jail, Nunez answered questions about the accusations against him.

“I didn't burn her body,” Nunez said. “I threw her a-- out. I got into a fight with her.”

Nunez added that the argument was over “other women.” He also denied killing Carter.

