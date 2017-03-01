Capital Metro expanding service for SXSW

Capital Metro (Photo: Capital Metro)

AUSTIN - Capital Metro will expand its service during South by Southwest in March to accommodate the tens of thousands of people coming to Austin.

For March 6-18, Cap Metro will have additional service in the following areas.

-MetroRapid will operate until 2:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and until 12:30 a.m. Sundays. MetroRapid will run on its regular schedule, until midnight Monday-Thursday. Single rides on MetroRapid cost $1.25.

-MetroRail will run 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to midnight Sunday. Overflow buses will be provided when the train is too crowded on March 10-18, and they will operate 9 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Single trips on MetroRail cost $3.50. NOTE: MetroRail ticket vending machines do not accept debit/credit cards. People can use cash, Stored Value Cards or an electronic charge card previously issued by a ticketing machine.

-Night Owl buses will operate until after 3 a.m. at double their normal capacity every day during SXSW except Sunday.

-MetroAirport service will run between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and downtown Austin every 30 minutes for $1.25. On March 19, the service will run every 15 minutes.

GO HERE for more information about Cap Metro.

GO HERE for resources on a safe ride home.

(© 2017 KVUE)