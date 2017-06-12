Canyon Lake infested with invasive Zebra Mussels

Getty images

CORRAL COUNTY, Texas -- Invasive 'zebra mussels' have been positively identified in Canyon Lake in part of what Texas Parks and Wildlife officials said is the state’s southernmost affected lake: the Guadalupe River Basin.

According to a release from TPWD, Zebra Mussels originated in Eurasia and reproduce at a rapid pace. The invasive species can have serious economic, environmental and recreational impacts on reservoirs and rivers.

Zebra mussels can cover shoreline rocks and litter beaches with sharp shells, clog public-water intakes, and damage boats and motors left in infested waters.

“This is the first positive documentation of zebra mussels in Canyon Lake and in the Guadalupe River Basin,” said Brian Van Zee, Inland Fisheries regional director for TPWD. “Although marina staff have intercepted several incoming boats over the years that had invasive mussels attached, it is essential that boats stored on infested lakes be decontaminated before they’re moved as they are a key pathway for spreading this invasive species.”

According to the release, since zebra mussels were first found in Texas in 2009, 10 lakes in four river basins are now classified as infested, meaning they have an established, reproducing population – Belton, Bridgeport, Dean Gilbert (a 45-acre Community Fishing Lake in Sherman), Eagle Mountain, Lewisville, Randell, Ray Roberts, Stillhouse Hollow, Texoma and now Canyon.

More information about zebra mussels, CLICK HERE.

© 2017 KENS-TV