Candlelight vigil for immigrants at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas -- About 30 people gathered on the steps of the Texas Capitol Thursday to protest and call for the protection of the '4.5 million immigrants who call Texas home.'

The event, organized by Immigrants United, started at 6:30 p.m. and was led by local clergy as well as State Rep Gina Hinojosa and City Councilmember Greg Casar.

According to organizers, the event was partially in response to Department of Homeland Security documents that were released Tuesday. In their statement, they say the documents "revealed the broad scope of President Trump's immigration plans, policies that local officials have supported."

The full text of that statement can be seen below:

Today, immigrant families and interfaith clergy held a candlelight vigil to call on elected officials to protect the 4.5 million immigrants who call Texas home, a state that is central to the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement strategies. Pastor Martín Ruiz led dozens of families in prayer at the Texas State Capitol. “The bible tells us to ‘love your neighbor as yourself,’ yet our elected officials do the exact opposite,” he said. “I pray that Texas state leaders follow our faith’s teaching and refuse to play a role in one of the darkest chapters of our nation’s history.” On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security released documents that revealed the broad scope of President Trump’s immigration plans, policies that local officials have supported. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filled support for Trump’s Muslim Ban and Governor Greg Abbott has made it his priority to end sanctuary cities this legislative cycle. “We are here to tell elected officials to do the right thing,” said Luis Ortega, a 22-year old college student with DACA protections. “My parents are not criminals, they came here to give me a better life. Texas is our home and we refuse to stay on the sidelines while elected officials play politics with our lives.” Immigrants United, a project to organize immigrants and their families, coordinated thevigil with support from Jolt.

