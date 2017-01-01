Calvert police officer shot during ambush; suspect in custody

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Calvert police officer was shot in the early hours of 2017, and a bulletproof vest likely saved him from serious injury. Officials say they have a suspect in custody.
According to a Faceook post from the Law Enforcement Association of the Brazos Valley and shared by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office, Officer Stephen Magnes was wearing a bulletproof vest when he was ambushed while on duty Sunday morning.
The suspect's identity has not been released.
