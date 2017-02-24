Couple who kept 430 animals in Uhland home identified as UT employees

Animals seized from a Caldwell County home on Feb. 20, 2017. (Photo: SPCA of Texas)

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas -- Authorities on Thursday identified the owners of an Uhland home where hundreds of animals were seized earlier this week as University of Texas employees.

Caldwell County Sheriff Daniel Law said the Monday morning seizure was connected to an active animal cruelty investigation. Deputies served a search and seizure warrant on a home along Misty Drive in Uhland around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 20. Deputies and the SPCA of Texas removed the following animals and began to provide proper care and shelter:

28 dogs

15 goats

26 rabbits

9 pigs

86 snakes

Approximately 267 other animals, including guinea pigs, ferrets, skinks (a type of lizard), bearded dragons, lizards, geckos, gerbils, tarantula, turtles and tortoises, mice and rats, birds (doves, pigeons, ducks and turkeys).

UT spokesman J.B. Bird tells KVUE the two - who are not being identified since they have not been charged with a crime as of Thursday afternoon - work at the Animal Resources Center. Bird said both have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

The SPCA of Texas said most of the animals were found living inside a house on the property, and that "the smell of urine was overpowering." Many animals "were housed in small, feces-filled cages or roaming free in the bedroom."

"Many of the animals are suffering from various health issues, including long nails, eye issues and malnutrition. One dog has eyes issues in both eyes," the SPCA said.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office also stated “multiple animals were found deceased on the property prior to the deputies arrival.” The SPCA is caring for the live animals for the time being, the sheriff’s office added.

Sheriff Law said charges are likely, but did not elaborate on what charges they would face.

