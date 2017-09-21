Cake Boss bringing Italian restaurant chain to San Antonio

Cake Boss to open a Buddy V's Ristorante at in San Antonio in the fall of 2017, according to a Facebook post by the Shops of La Cantera. (Photo: The Shops at La Cantera Facebook page, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - The Cake Boss is moving to the Alamo City!!!

Well, sort of.

Buddy Valastro, the celebrity chef who owns the famous Carlo's Bakery in Hoboken, NJ, is expanding his Italian restaurant chain, Buddy V's Ristorante, to San Antonio, according to a Facebook post by The Shops at La Cantera.

The Shops at La Cantera posted a picture on September 16 of the covered storefront advertising the coming of the highly-anticipated restaurant and wrote in the post, "The barricade is up... and Buddy V's Ristorante is coming to The Shops at La Cantera in Fall 2017."

According to the post, the new location is opening in the fall of 2017 but an exact date has not been given.

The post had received more than 1,400 shares, 1,300 reactions and 700 likes September 21.

Many commented on the post asking for more details. Unfortunately, Valastro's team has not made an official statement about the restaurant opening.

Buddy V's Ristorante has a location in Las Vegas, NV, at the Venetian and another in Bethlehem, PA, at the Sands Casino Resort.

Buddy Valastro became well known for his reality TV show "Cake Boss" which featured his family's bakery in Hoboken, NJ.

