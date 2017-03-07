KHOU
Bus from Austin hit by train in Miss.; 3 dead, dozens injured

KHOU 3:35 PM. CST March 07, 2017

BILOXI, Miss. - A train slammed into a charter bus stuck on the tracks in Biloxi Tuesday morning, killing at least 3 people and injuring a majority of the 50 or so passengers on board, according to Chief John Miller of the Biloxi Police.

Miller said the bus was coming from Austin, Texas and heading to an unknown destination in Mississippi.

He said it is not known why the bus was stalled on the track.

