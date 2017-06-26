Bus crash victim's daughter awaits grand jury decision

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas -- The man authorities say caused a horrific bus crash that killed 13 people in Uvalde County in March could soon be behind bars.

A grand jury met today in Uvalde County and heard multiple cases against Jack Young.

District Attorney Daniel Kindred isn't saying much, only that a grand jury heard 14 cases against Young.

Kindred wouldn't say whether the grand jury chose to indict Young on any charges.

If they did, a warrant will be issued and Young will be in jail until a trial, unless he posts bond.

Meanwhile, family members of the victims are still picking up the pieces after their losses.

Jenn Barrett is preparing to sell her parents New Braunfels home, where countless memories were made.

In March, Jenn's dad Murray was driving a church bus in Uvalde County when it was hit head-on by a pick-up, driven by Young.

It's believed Young was under medication, and possibly texting while driving.

13 people died.

Jenn's mom, who wasn't a part of the crash, died days after her husband's funeral from a blood clot.

As there has been less and less to do there's been more time to think and to feel and I have found it to be much harder because now it's coming to the realization of oh, my parents really aren't there," Barrett said.

Jenn finds comfort writing. Her latest blog is addressed to Jack Young.

"I know that Jack is definitely going through some hard times," Barrett said.

Jenn wants Jack to know she forgives him.

"The only freedom any of us will ever find is in forgiving Jack and then recognizing that we can do that because we ourselves are forgiven," Barrett said.

Forgiven, she says, by Jesus Christ.

It's a message her parents wanted the world to hear, Jenn believes now more than ever.

"As long as we hold that unforgiveness and bitterness inside of us we become prisoners in ourselves and we are never free to move past that moment of pain or suffering," Barrett said.

The district attorney tells KENS 5 his office is open to a plea deal, but it would require a lengthy prison sentence.

