BUCKLE UP: Click It or Ticket starts May 22

SAN ANTONIO - Make sure you have your seatbelt on the next time you hit the streets.

Last year, 994 people died because they weren’t wearing one.

Starting May 22 through June 4, Texas police departments will amp up their seatbelt enforcement for the 15th annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

If you’re stopped for not wearing your safety belt, you could get a ticket for up to $200.

Make sure the kids are buckled up because you could get a ticket for up to $250 if they’re not.

If you get in an accident, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that seatbelts lower your chance of ejection by 45 percent.

The NHTSA also said the “Click It or Ticket” campaign has resulted in 5,068 fewer traffic fatalities, but deaths among those not wearing seatbelts did increase by nine percent from 2015 to 2016.

