Bridal gowns for $299? Bankrupt store re-opens in Garland

A bankrupt bridal gown company that left distraught brides in its wake in July is open again in one location in Dallas.

But if prospective brides want a heavily-discounted dress, they'd best act fast.

Alfred Angelo had more than 80 locations across the United States and overseas when it suddenly locked its doors and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, choosing to liquidate its inventory rather than restructure its overwhelming debt.

Now, in only seven of its former U.S. locations, a liquidation company called Solid Asset Solutions is selling as much of the inventory as possible at a fraction of its original price.

"$299 for every single dress," said Nadia Molina, a former Alfred Angelo who now works for the liquidation company.

"This one is from head-to-toe jewels, and it was -- I think it was $2,100," Molina said, holding a heavily-sequined gown. "And it's definitely only $299 now."

Bridesmaid and prom dresses are priced at $99 and $69, respectively.

The Garland location at 4280 Lavon Dr., is the only former Alfred Angelo location open in Texas and one of only seven open in the entire country.



Other storefronts are taking part in the inventory liquidation in West Covina, Calif; Las Vegas; Tucson, Ariz.; Fort Myers, Fla.; Tampa, and Orlando.

"This is awesome," said Terra Ozack, a prospective bride who was shopping in Garland on Wednesday. "$299 for the same dresses that I just left [at another competing store] that were like $1,700 to $1,800? That's really good."

Solid Asset Solutions hired the Garland location's former employees for a liquidation that will likely only last through February. Molina says that most, but admittedly not all, the brides left without a dress back in July did eventually get their gowns.

"We were blamed in the beginning for what it was," she said of the bankruptcy that also caught employees off guard. "But we had no idea what was happening. We didn't have any heads up. We just kind of rolled with the punches."

Punches that ended with a bankrupt company.

But for a few more weeks, a company that is still able to make a few more wedding dreams come true -- at a discount.

