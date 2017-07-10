Boy sells water on street corner to earn money for school supplies

Photo Courtesy of Jacob Yadi Sauceda Facebook (Photo: Jacob Yadi Sauceda Facebook, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – While some kids are outside playing this summer, one San Antonio boy is outside earning money.

Jacob Yadi Sauceda posted on Facebook about a boy named Jazel.

Sauceda said in the post that Jazel is selling water for $1 on the corner of 19th Street and Tampico, located on the city’s west side, to earn money for school supplies.

“Buy the best water in town,” he wrote.

Since July 5, the post has over 2,860 shares and 770 reactions.

So, if you’re in need of a nice cold water this summer, Jazel is typically station outside between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

NOW THIS IS DETERMINATION. Young boy sits on 19th & Tampico on west side trying to earn money for school supplies. ??: Jacob Yadi Sauceda pic.twitter.com/ps5RfnbKK7 — Alicia Neaves (@AliciaKENS5) July 10, 2017

