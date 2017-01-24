Border Patrol confiscates $300K of heroin, meth in weekend bust

CBP officers siezed more than 14 lbs. in narcotics in West Texas. (PHOTO: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Custom)

EAGLE PASS, Texas – A weekend of routine vehicle inspections at a West Texas port of entry resulted in the seizure of more than 14 lbs. of narcotics, including heroin and crystal methamphetamine.

On Jan. 20, 2017, officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they detained a 32-year-old San Antonio woman arriving from Mexico with a large quantity of heroin that was hidden inside two wooden frames in the vehicle. The heroin had an estimated worth of $299,500.

Two days later, two individuals, a 28-year-old man from Andrews, Texas and a 46-year-old woman from Seminole, Texas, were detained after border officials discovered approximately $21,120 in crystal methamphetamine hidden in the woman’s clothing.

Border Patrol officers of Eagle Pass, a U.S.-Mexico border town approximately 2.5 hours southwest of San Antonio, were credited with the find.

“Our CBP officers did an excellent job in intercepting these drugs and preventing them from going any further,” Port Director John Brandt said. “The teamwork they put forth every day helps to keep these types of dangerous drugs off our streets.”

All three subjects were all U.S. citizens and were taken into custody. They are currently being investigated by Homeland Security.

(© 2017 KENS)