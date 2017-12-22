Border Patrol agents deliver baby near Mission

MISSION, Texas - Border Patrol agents on Thursday helped deliver a baby for a woman in distress.
Officials say the Honduran national was in pain and going into labor when McAllen agents encountered her near Mission, Texas. The agents, along with a Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician over the radio, were able to deliver the baby and render aid.
Authorities say the mother and baby were transported to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition.
