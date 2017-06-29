Border busts turns up 2,000 lbs. of marijuana

LAREDO, Texas - Two big busts on the border turn up more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana.
The first seizure happened on June 23 in Laredo when Border Patrol agents searched a U-Haul truck and found 44 bundles of weed worth $1.3 million.
The driver, a U.S. citizen was immediately arrested.
The next day, agents tried to stop a suspicious truck in Zapata, Texas.
That driver took off but the truck was later found abandoned. Inside, agents found 1,000 pounds of marijuana.
