Border busts turns up 2,000 lbs. of marijuana

Border Patrol agents searched this U-Haul truck and found 44 bundles of weed worth $1.3 million.

Staff , KENS 9:08 AM. CDT June 29, 2017

LAREDO, Texas - Two big busts on the border turn up more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana.

The first seizure happened on June 23 in Laredo when Border Patrol agents searched a U-Haul truck and found 44 bundles of weed worth $1.3 million.

The driver, a U.S. citizen was immediately arrested.

The next day, agents tried to stop a suspicious truck in Zapata, Texas.

That driver took off but the truck was later found abandoned. Inside, agents found 1,000 pounds of marijuana.

