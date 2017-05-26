KHOU
Border agents seize $1.4M in cocaine from bus toilet

Border patrol agents this week seized more than 44 pounds of cocaine in a commercial bus restroom in Kingsville.

KINGSVILLE, Texas -- Border patrol agents this week seized more than 44 pounds of cocaine in a commercial bus restroom in Kingsville.

Agents at the Sarita checkpoint Thursday discovered the cocaine after a canine alerted them to the vehicle in an initial search. Officials then removed all of the passengers on the bus for further inspection where they discovered 15 bundles of cocaine -- with an estimated value of $1.4 million – in the toilet.

Passengers were then allowed to re-board the bus. No arrests have been made at this time.

