Boerne student charged with negligent homicide in LSU fraternity death

BOERNE, Texas -- A student from Boerne facing hazing charges in the death of a Louisiana State University fraternity pledge also faces negligent homicide charges.

The LSU Police Department released a statement Wednesday that said 19-year-old Matthew Alexander Naquin of Boerne is charged with negligent homicide and hazing.

Seven other students face hazing charges. They are Naquin, 18-year-old Ryan Isto, 21-year-old Sean Pennison, 19-year-old Hudson Kirkpatrick, 20-year-old Elliott Eaton, 19-year-old Nicholas Taulli, 19-year-old Zachary Castillo and 21-year-old Zachary Hall.

Two others not enrolled at LSU are also charged with hazing.

Police said 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver died after a night of drinking last month. His autopsy showed his blood-alcohol level was .495 at the time of death. That is more than six times the legal limit for driving.

According to the reports filed in court, "Bible Study" meant Phi Delta Theta pledges had to drink if they incorrectly answered questions about the fraternity during a gathering the night before Gruver died.

LSU police said all 10 are expected to jailed Wednesday once they turn themselves into police.

