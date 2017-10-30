Body found in trunk after Kaufman County road rage arrest

Kaufman County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a man after a brief pursuit on I-20 just west of FM 2965 that ended with the discovery of a body in the trunk of the vehicle on Sunday October 29, 2017.

Lt. Jolie Stewart said information on the suspect was not immediately available but confirmed to KHOU sister station WFAA he had been arrested for evading law enforcement during the pursuit. More charges related to the discovery of the body were expected.

According to Stewart, sheriff's deputies picked up the pursuit call after a reported rage incident in Forney at around 10:30 a.m.

"It was a brief pursuit, the vehicle wrecked out and the suspect was arrested without incident," Stewart said.

The driver of the vehicle is being held in the Kaufman County Jail.

The scene was cleared shortly before 5 p.m.

Investigators say the body will be sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office for positive identification and cause of death.

