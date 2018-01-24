Bleachers stolen from Nixon Little League

NIXON, Texas -- The City of Nixon Police Department is investigating the theft of 15-foot bleachers from the Nixon Little League field.

On Thursday, January 18, at about 7:15 a.m., a black Chevrolet Silverado Z71 towing a trailer stole the bleachers in a matter of just three minutes. The bleachers are valued at $1,300 and officials say they will be difficult to replace.

The vehicle involved in the heist is black with silver bed cover rails, black rims with chrome inlay, dark tinted windows and possible body damage to the front of the truck. The trailer is older and appears to be a faded red or possibly rusted. The trailer also appears to have damage to the wooden floor and one rim, on the passenger side of the trailer, is completely white.

If you have any information about the stolen bleachers, contact the Nixon Police Department at (830)-582-1395.

