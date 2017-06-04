Black's Barbecue's legendary pitmaster dies

The barbecue joint posted on Facebook Sunday night that Black, 91, died Friday at his home and surrounded by family and friends. (Photo: A screengrab of Black's Barbecue's Facebook post)

LOCKHART, Texas -- Legendary pitmaster Edgar Black Jr. of Black's Barbecue in Lockhart, Texas has died.

The barbecue joint posted on Facebook Sunday night that Black, 91, died Friday at his home surrounded by family and friends.

"We miss you and are forever grateful for your love, generosity, and so much more," Blacks Barbecue said in a Facebook post Sunday night. "Thank you for everything you taught us and the legacy you left for us to live up to."

Visitation for Black will be Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at McCurdy Funeral Home on 105 East Pecan Street in Lockhart. Services will take place Tuesday at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on 313 West San Antonio Street.

The services will be followed by a catered barbecue meal at the church.

