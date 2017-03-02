Bill filed to make all state campuses, buildings tobacco-free

Cork, Ireland (Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd, This content is subject to copyright.)

AUSTIN - A member of the Texas House of Representatives took a step forward Wednesday to make all state-funded college campuses and state buildings tobacco and smoke-free.

Representative Rick Miller filed HB 2652, which would ban the use of e-cigarettes, cigarettes and other tobacco products on properties owned or leased by the state.

According to Americans for Nonsmokers Rights, as of Jan. 2, over 1,700 U.S. college campuses are now 100 percent smoke-free, 1,400 of which are also tobacco-free.

“We all know it: Tobacco kills. In fact, tobacco use continues to be the leading cause of preventable death in Texas and in the United States, and close to 24,500 Texans — our friends and neighbors — die every year of tobacco-related causes," said Eduardo Sanchez, MD, chair of the Texas Public Health Coalition.

If HB 2652 becomes law, it would go into effect a little after the start of the 2017 fall semester for most Texas schools: Sept. 1.

