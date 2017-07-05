Bexar County juvenile detention officer accused of child sex assault

Jasquell Jamal Spell has been charged with sexual assault of a child. (Photo: BCSO, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said a juvenile detention officer has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child.

BCSO announced that Jasquell Jamal Spell was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office's public integrity unit reportedly investigated allegations against Spell.

More information on the charges was not immediately available.

© 2017 KENS-TV