Bexar County judge declares state of disaster, opens more relief funds

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas -- There is good news for Bexar County residents affected by the weekend tornadoes. On Wednesday morning, County Judge Nelson Wolff announced that he's declaring a state of disaster for Bexar County.

On Tuesday, San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor announced a state of disaster for those affected in the city. Judge Wolff's declaration goes further and covers everyone in Bexar County.

Judge Nelson Wolff wants to make sure all 27 municipalities, and especially the unincorporated areas of Bexar County, are able to access government loans and grants needed for repairs.

"These tornadoes kind of zipped in, hit them hard, but a lot of damage was done just because of high winds, and particularly in areas where the housing stock is not as good,” Judge Wolff said. “They received probably more damage than anyone did.”

Judge Wolff picked the site of an emergency training drill to announce his intent to file a state of disaster for Bexar County.

A mock plane crash in rural South Bexar County has been organized by the Bexar County Office of Emergency Management, Joint Base San Antonio, and several smaller agencies.

The demonstration was planned weeks ago, but its timing couldn't be better.

"Here we are, just two days later, doing a multi-jurisdiction exercise in which we're testing out some of those same partnerships," said Monica Ramos, public information officer for the Bexar County Office of Emergency Management.

"You have to be ready for the natural disasters that might come your way as well as humans causing a disaster for you through a terrorist attack," Judge Wolff said.

Judge Wolff anticipates hearing from state leaders regarding the disaster declaration soon. They, along with federal officials, will decide what sort of financial relief people in Bexar County could receive.

