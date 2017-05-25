Bexar County DA determined to keep convicted baby murderer behind bars

Genene Jones, who was convicted of murdering a 15-month-old girl in 1994, has been indicted on another murder charge after she was set to be released in February of 2018 for her previous convictions. (Photo: KENS)

Jones has been charged with the murder of Joshua Sawyer, according to an indictment released by Bexar County on Thursday. The indictment says that Jones introduced a drug into Sawyer's body that caused him to die on December 12, 1981.

"I believe Genene Jones is an evil woman. I think her conscience is seared. I don't think she looks at the world the way we do,” said Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood. “We are going to do our best with the evidence provided to us and in good faith to hold her accountable for as many of those children as possible."

The indictment does not give the age of the victim, but Jones was suspected of killing more than 40 babies while working as a nurse before she was convicted on one murder charge and sent to prison.

Jones was sentenced to 99 years in prison in 1985 for killing Chelsea McClellan, who was 15 months old at the time. She was also later convicted of attempted homicide and sentenced to a concurrent 60-year term.

However, because of mandatory release laws put in place in the 1980's to relieve overcrowding in Texas prisons, Jones was scheduled for release in February of 2018 even as she's been denied parole at every request.

“The mom, as you could imagine, was very emotional. I think she had just kind of resolved to the fact that this woman could get out, that her son was never going to be accounted for by this woman and I think a lot of families believe that,” LaHood said. “We intend to do our part to make sure Janine Jones takes her last breath of life in prison."

Her bond in her latest indictment has been set at $1 million.

