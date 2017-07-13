Beaumont man who shot whooping cranes in 2016 gets 11 months for breaking federal probation

Trey Frederick, of Beaumont, leaves the Federal Courthouse in Beaumont, Tx, following his sentencing to probation in 2016.

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont man who was put on probation in 2016 for killing federally protected birds has been sentenced to prison for violating the terms of his probation.

Trey Frederick, of Beaumont, was sentenced to 11 months in federal prison followed by a year of supervised release according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Frederick broke the terms of his probation by hunting from a vehicle with an AR-15 rifle along a Jefferson County road a spokesperson for the U.S Attorney's office told 12News.

Frederick's probation prohibited him from hunting or fishing anywhere in the United States and from owning or possessing firearms or dangerous weapons the spokesperson said.

Frederick pleaded guilty to a violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act in May 2016, was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay a total of $25,815 in restitution according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office at the time.

Frederick was ordered to pay half of the fines to the International Crane Foundation and half to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation the release said.

© 2017 KBMT-TV