BCSO: Inmate attempted escape from Bexar Co. Jail, found shortly after

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate attempted to escape the Bexar County Jail but was caught shortly after he was reported missing.

The inmate, Thomas Trevino, was reported missing at approximately 11:12 a.m. but was found a few minutes later around 11:30 a.m., according to BCSO.

Three officers reportedly suffered minor injuries while bringing him down from the ceiling above his cell, which is where he was found, BCSO says.

Trevino, who’d been booked into the jail on charges of assault bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, will face additional charges, according to BCSO, including attempted escape, criminal mischief, and assault of a public servant.

A BCSO spokesperson says that the incident is still under investigation.

© 2017 KENS-TV