BCSO deputy detained by SAPD after allegedly assaulting family member

KENS 5 Staff , KENS 7:24 AM. CDT July 09, 2017

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a deputy has been detained by San Antonio police after allegedly assaulting a family member.

The San Antonio Police Department says that the incident happened on Saturday around 1 p.m.

The sheriff's office says that they are fully cooperating with SAPD and the district attorney's office and that the deputy will be placed on administrative leave until more details emerge.

