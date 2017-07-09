BCSO deputy detained by SAPD after allegedly assaulting family member

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a deputy has been detained by San Antonio police after allegedly assaulting a family member.
The San Antonio Police Department says that the incident happened on Saturday around 1 p.m.
The sheriff's office says that they are fully cooperating with SAPD and the district attorney's office and that the deputy will be placed on administrative leave until more details emerge.
