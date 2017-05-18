Baylor student proposes to girlfriend on stage at graduation

WACO, Texas -- Nothing like college graduation can make you feel grown up and ready to take on the world.

But a Baylor graduate took it to the next level, walking away with much more.

While on the stage to receive his diploma, the graduate proposed to his girlfriend over the microphone before running to greet her in the stands. She said yes!

Following the proposal, Baylor tweeted, “How do you top finally getting your #Baylor degree? Getting a ‘Yes!’ Congratulations to the happy couple!”

How do you top finally getting your #Baylor degree? Getting a "Yes!"



Congratulations to the happy couple! 🐻🎓🎉💍 pic.twitter.com/Z0B6jXFHQ7 — Baylor University (@Baylor) May 14, 2017

