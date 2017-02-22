Baylor officials reject students 'Sanctuary Campus' plea

System.Object

WACO, Texas -- Baylor officials rejected a plea from students to make the University a “Sanctuary Campus” on Monday.

President Garland released a statement saying the University is bound to uphold all federal and state laws.

“It is not in the University’s best interests – nor in keeping with our legal covenants- to declare Baylor a ‘sanctuary campus’ without the proper authorization or legal authority,” President Garland wrote.

Garland’s statement does go on to say the University welcomes individuals from all around the world and will continue to support the global Baylor Family. He says the University will continue to provide advice and support to student and scholars whose lives may be affected by federal laws.

The response comes after a petition signed by nearly 14,000 Baylor faculty, students, staff, alumni and Baylor community members was composed asking to declare the University a sanctuary campus which would refuse to comply with immigration investigations or deportation efforts.

Garland’s full statement can be read here.

(© 2017 KCEN)