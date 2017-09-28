Bandidos leaders plead guilty to charges in murder of Hell's Angel member

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO - The Department of Justice announced Friday that two high-ranking leaders of the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Organization (OMO) pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection to the 2006 murder of Anthony Benesh, a member of the Hell's Angels motorcycle club.

Bandidos National Sergeant at Arms Johnny Romo, 47, and Bandidos San Antonio Centro Chapter member Robert Romo, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of murder in aid of racketeering and one count of abetting using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the Department of Justice said.

After pleading guilty, the Department of Justice said both Johnny and Robert face life in federal prison with sentencings scheduled for May 14 and May 21 respectively in San Antonio.

On Monday, Sept. 25, 40-year-old Bandidos OMO San Antonio Centro Chapter Sergeant at Arms Jesse James Benavidez pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the Department of Justice said. Also facing life in prison, his sentencing is scheduled for May 28.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, Bandidos OMO San Antonio Centro Chapter member Norberto Serna Jr., 35, pleaded guilty to the same charge, the Department of Justice said. His sentencing is scheduled for June 4.

According to court records, Benesh was attempting to start a Texas Chapter of the Hell's Angels OMO in Austin in 2006. Records state that members of the Bandidos OMO warned him to cease his activities and recruitment, which he allegedly ignored. The Department of Justice reported Benesh was murdered on March 18, 2006, outside an Austin restaurant by Johnny Romo, Robert Romo and others to protect the power, reputation and territory of the Bandidos enterprise.

The FBI, DEA, IRS-Criminal Investigation, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and numerous other police departments are conducting an ongoing investigation.

© 2017 KVUE-TV