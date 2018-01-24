Bald Eagle flying in south San Antonio

Photo: Paula Salazar

South San Antonio has a visitor that has got lots of people tweeting with excitement.

For the last few weeks, people who live near the Mission Reach of the San Antonio River on the south side have been seeing a young adult Bald Eagle.

The bird has the striking white head and tail of an adult, but the tip of its tail is still dark, so experts believe the bird is not fully mature yet. They say it is not possible to tell whether the bird is male or female. Everyone who has seen it though agrees: it is big and beautiful.

Rudi Harst, who lives just north of Military Drive near the river, thought his neighbor was joking when he said he saw a Bald Eagle outside their south side homes, so he went outside.

"It’s the most amazing sight! You can't...it's so big!" Harst exclaimed enthusiastically.

Spectacular images of the bird captured by photographer Paula Salazar have been shared on Twitter, and as the news has spread, bird lovers have been flocking to the area and looking to the sky.

“It was a very exciting moment and I'm so glad I was out here to see it! We don't get to see eagles here in South Texas very often, not in this part of South Texas,” Harst said.

All of the sightings have been south of the Roosevelt river crossing near Riverside Golf Course. The experts say if you go looking, watch from a distance and don't do anything to scare the bird.

Even if you do not find a Bald Eagle, you will find plenty of natural beauty.

Harst said “"If you haven't been to the Mission Reach to see the wildlife fly overhead, you're missing out on one of the great treasures of San Antonio."

Kirk Moravits, with the San Antonio River Authority, said all of the investment made in the river restoration effort is paying off now and into the future. SARA has been conducting a bird survey for years.

Moravits said “The San Antonio River Authority is conducting a three-year avian study to document the different species on the sight, as well as look at change over time. We're currently in our third year of the survey and we've observed over 50,000 individual birds as well as over 175 different species.”

Moravits said habitat enhancements have made the area so much more useful to all types of wildlife.

“There are different species of grasses and different wild flowers, and then there is structural diversity as well. So having short grasses, having tall grasses and having trees and shrubs is important,” Moravits said.

Bird experts say if you want to see this Bald Eagle for yourself, don't waste time. The bird could be migratory and leaving the area within the next few weeks.

Here is a map of the area that may increase your odds of sighting the bird:

The San Antonio River Authority has developed a checklist of the bird species that can be found in the area.

