'Back the Blue' march downtown honors fallen police officers

Hundreds gathered to show their support for police in the wake of SAPD Officer Miguel Moreno's death. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - A silent march was held Wednesday, but the message was loud and clear. Hundreds marched to protect and honor, not only those who protect our community, but also those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

For Officer Todd Kalk and Captain Chris Casals, it was personal. The two were in fallen San Antonio Police Department Officer Miguel Moreno’s cadet class.

“Miguel was a friend of ours, and has been for 10 years since we met in drill school,” said Casals. “He was a class act, a fine young man and a great police officer. We’re really going to miss him.”

They remember Moreno as quiet, but funny, and a hard worker.

Moreno died a day after he was shot while on patrol near San Antonio College. He and another officer, Julio Cavazos, approached two men near a car that appeared to have been broken into.

Cavazos has since been treated and released from a local hospital.

The march was organized by War Affected Minds, a group helping veterans, military and first responders.

The group also organized downtown rallies honoring fallen SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi and San Antonio Fire Department Firefighter Scott Deem.

Their starting point was The Alamo.

The group marched about a mile and a half to police headquarters, where a Memorial made by community members grew even larger as people signed notes and left flowers.

Captain Casals, who is now with SAFD, said that while Moreno's death has affected him, he still feels blessed to serve his community.

“The needs for law enforcement aren’t going to ever stop. It’s always needed, and something that we all chose to do. We’re glad to be out here honoring Miguel and his family for it,” said Casals.

© 2017 KENS-TV