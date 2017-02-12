Babysitter falls asleep; Police find 3-year-old in East Plano

Photo courtesy-- Plano Police Department Facebook

The Plano Police department reached out to the public on social media Friday evening after they found a 3-year-old child alone in an East Plano neighborhood.

Plano Police public information officer, David Tilly confirmed to News 8, the babysitter of the child fell asleep and the child wandered away.

Police say the child was found in the area of Jupiter and 18th.

Tilly says officers scoured the area talking to people and eventually found someone who knew the child and directed them to his home.

Child Protective Services has been notified.

Found child's family has been located and he has been returned home safely. Thanks for everyone's help. — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) February 11, 2017

