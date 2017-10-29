Authorities search for person of interest in shooting of 15-year-old girl near Everman

Person of interest Sebastian Ramirez-Barcenas.

FORT WORTH - The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office confirms that 15-year-old Makayla Davis was shot and killed by her 18-year-old boyfriend this afternoon. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The shooting occurred near Everman, in the 5400 block of Wilson Road in Fort Worth.

The Sheriff’s Office has joined forces with Fort Worth Police, Everman Police and Mansfield Police in an ongoing search for th boyfriend, 18-year-old Sebastian Ramirez-Barcenas, as a person of interest in this case.

Ramirez-Barcenas has been described as a white male, approximately 5’ 10”, wearing a blue-grey sweater, a denim jean cap, and a red backpack.

The girl was shot inside one of the houses on the Tarrant County property. The weapon with which she was shot appeared to have only been discharged once.

The Tarrant County sheriff says there is a chance the person of interest may have mishandled the shotgun, then ran, and is now hiding in a wooded area.

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office chief of staff David McClelland said he is not sure why Ramirez-Barcenas ran from the house, but he does not believe him to be armed and dangerous.

McClelland asks anyone who sees Ramirez-Barcenas to please notify the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817-884-1213 or 911.

