Austin woman says JetBlue left her stranded in Puerto Rico

AUSTIN, Texas -- Lisa Jayne's nightmare started out as a fun girls trip in the Dominican Republic with her daughter, Alyssa, and some friends. Two days before leaving the Dominican Republic, Jaynes learned of Hurricane Irma.

"I just thought, 'we got to get out of here.' I mean, literally, that was the only thing I kept thinking was, we got to get out of here," she said.

So she called JetBlue and tried to change their flights.

"And they basically said, 'yeah, you can do that for $2,400,'" Jaynes explained.

That was too expensive, so Jaynes took her chances and flew from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico. That's when their situation took a turn for the worst.

The airport started evacuating and by the time her flight was canceled, no hotels were available.

JetBlue took Jaynes and the 300 other passengers to an emergency shelter.

At first, they were told only Puerto Rico residents were allowed, which proved too much for her daughter.

"I have a little bit of an anxiety issue, so I kind of started panicking the closer and closer people started getting closer to each other, I just started kind of freaking out a little bit more," Alyssa said.

After that, all the passengers were allowed in the shelter.

Jaynes still gets upset about the ordeal.

"Being treated as poorly as we were treated is just ridiculous," Jaynes said.

After riding out Irma in the shelter, the next day, Jaynes said JetBlue canceled another flight.

This time because the crew timed out.

FAA regulations don't allow crews to fly more than eight or nine hours a day for safety reasons.

"You knew it was a six-hour flight and you knew they were going to time out anyway and you don't have a backup crew? And they were like, 'nope, sorry, we're going to go ahead and cancel your flight' and I lost it," said Jaynes.

Jaynes and her daughter ended up staying an extra four days in Puerto Rico.

JetBlue's first flight out wasn't until Sept. 13, so she bought one-way tickets to Houston on another airline but not before spending hundreds of dollars on food, toiletries and clothing.

Now, she's hoping JetBlue will reimburse her $3,600.

She says the $25 gift card they gave her just isn't going to cut it.

JetBlue sent KVUE a statement.

"JetBlue flight 1454 from San Juan to Ft. Lauderdale was cancelled On Sept. 6 after rapidly deteriorating weather conditions at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport made it unsafe for our aircraft to land in San Juan. With no hotels available, arrangements were made for customers to be safely accommodated at an area hurricane shelter. The Puerto Rico Tourism Company later assisted in securing hotel rooms for affected customers. JetBlue worked to accommodate customers on JetBlue flights as soon as it was safe for normal operations to resume."

Morgan Johnston, Manager Corporate Communications for JetBlue, said JetBlue is currently working with passengers affected by Hurricane Irma but cannot comment specifically about Jaynes' case. But he did say that JetBlue did have a fee cap in place from September 6 through the 18.

