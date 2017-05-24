UT employee dies while snorkeling in Florida Keys

Police lights (Photo: KVUE.com)

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A University of Texas at Austin employee died Tuesday while snorkeling in the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Cheri Crozier, 58, and her husband were on a snorkeling trip at Grecian Rocks near Key Largo. Crozier’s husband said she began having issues around 1:15 p.m. May 23. As they tried to return to the boat, the sheriff’s office said she began to have difficulty swimming and they yelled for help. The vessel they were with threw a rope and towed her to the boat.

The sheriff’s office said Crozier became unconscious and unresponsive after she was back on the boat, and a doctor on board performed CPR as the boat returned to shore. She was taken to Mariner’s Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Crozier is an administrative associate in the applied research laboratories department at UT.

Foul play is not suspected in her death, the sheriff’s office added.

