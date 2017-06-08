Austin woman allegedly threatens repo man with knife, flees with kids

Tow Truck Wreck (Photo: Cliffsman)

AUSTIN, Texas -- A woman is accused of retaliating with violence when a towing company employee came to repossess her car in north Austin.

Deandra Denmon, 36, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, an employee for a towing company was given Denmon's car's GPS location from the dealer and found her car parked at a Family Dollar parking lot on North Lamar Boulevard.

The employee told police Denmon had two children in the back seat.

When the employee told Denmon her car was going to be repossessed, Denmon allegedly rolled up the driver's side window, catching his arm in between the glass and the door frame, Austin Police said.

The employee said Denmon then began to try and drive away with his arm still in tow. The employee said he pleaded with her to handle her grievances with the dealer. That's when she allegedly reached into the car's console and pulled out a black knife.

The employee said he used his free arm to break the window and get his arm out, fearing she would cut him.

According to the affidavit, the window broke the skin on the employee's arm and he told police it caused him pain.

Denmon drove away from the parking lot and the employee called 911.

An APD officer then contacted the dealer to access the car's GPS location, which took officers to the home of a friend of Denmon.

The car was parked in the garage. With the compliance of the homeowner, the police officer took photos of the car's condition, which matched the employee's description.

An officer then called Denmon and set up a meeting to get a statement from her about the incident. Denmon showed up a few hours later to her friend's home to retrieve her car where Austin police officers were waiting.

Denmon told police she was attempting to leave the Family Dollar parking lot but the tow truck blocked her way out. Denmon admitted to police that she had recognized the tow truck employee because she had met him at her mother's home a week earlier. She told police that she had promised him that she would make the payments on her vehicle.

When the tow truck driver approached her, Denmon said she started to roll up her window when the employee attempted to grab her and her keys.

When police asked Denmon to show where she was injured in the struggle, she said she wasn't.

According to the affidavit, Denmon admitted to getting into an altercation with another tow truck driver who she claims pepper sprayed her. That worker told police Denmon hit him and that she said, "they will never repossess the vehicle."

Police said the details of her story didn't coincide with the evidence provided by the repo employee: the knife and broken window.

Denmon is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is in custody at the Travis County Jail. Her bond is set at $25,000.

